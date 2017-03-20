CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Snyder Appoints New Detroit Judge Who Lost 2016 Election

March 20, 2017 10:08 PM

DETROIT (AP) — A candidate who lost an election for Detroit’s 36th District Court is getting his robe another way.

Gov. Rick Snyder says he’s appointing Christopher Blount to a vacancy on the city court. In November, Blount finished third in a race for two seats at 36th District Court.

The court’s chief judge is Nancy Blount, who was formerly married to Christopher Blount’s grandfather.

The governor describes Blount as a “high energy individual” who is committed to public service.

The Detroit court is one of the busiest in the country. It handles misdemeanors, traffic violations and certain civil lawsuits. It’s also the first stop for anyone charged with a felony.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

