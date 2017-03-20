CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Talking About Trump ‘Like ’30s Germany’ Actor Tim Allen Says

March 20, 2017 10:37 AM

Metro Detroit-native actor Tim Allen has been taking some heat on social media after jokingly comparing today’s political climate to that of Nazi Germany.

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, Allen jumped on the defensive when asked about his reported attendance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration party.

“We did a VIP thing for the vets, we went to the veterans’ ball; we went to go see Democrats and Republicans,” Allen told the host. “Yeah, I went to the inauguration … You’ve gotta be real careful around here, you know, you get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes.”

“This is like ’30s Germany,” he added. “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

While the 63-year old Allen has previously likened Hollywood’s liberal tendencies to bullying, the wording this time didn’t sit well with some who reached out to the actor on Twitter.

…Some called him out over long-past legal problems.

…While others defended Allen’s comments.

Probably best known for his 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, The Santa Clause series of holiday films and as the voice of cartoon space ranger Buzz Lightyear, Allen currently stars on the TV comedy Last Man Standing.

As a child, Allen moved to the Detroit area with his family and attended Seaholm High School in Birmingham. He went on to attend Central Michigan University before transferring to Western Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communications.

  Lefty McLibby (@Lefty_McLibby) says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:37 am

    comments deleted by mind-control leftist moderators

    Reply

