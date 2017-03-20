Talking About Trump ‘Like ’30s Germany’ Actor Tim Allen Says

Metro Detroit-native actor Tim Allen has been taking some heat on social media after jokingly comparing today’s political climate to that of Nazi Germany.

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, Allen jumped on the defensive when asked about his reported attendance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration party.

“We did a VIP thing for the vets, we went to the veterans’ ball; we went to go see Democrats and Republicans,” Allen told the host. “Yeah, I went to the inauguration … You’ve gotta be real careful around here, you know, you get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes.”

“This is like ’30s Germany,” he added. “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

While the 63-year old Allen has previously likened Hollywood’s liberal tendencies to bullying, the wording this time didn’t sit well with some who reached out to the actor on Twitter.

@ofctimallen @jimmykimmel

I watched. Seriously, nothing about you is funny. Just sad. & the Nazi "joke", could you be anymore clueless? — Jake Dreamer (@northstardreamr) March 18, 2017

…Some called him out over long-past legal problems.

@ofctimallen Speaking of Nazi Germany, which would be worse: dying in a concentration camp or life in prison for DEALING COCAINE? 😳 pic.twitter.com/W487MvwqB8 — Eliot Glazer (@eliotglazer) March 18, 2017

…While others defended Allen’s comments.

@ofctimallen @jimmykimmel Refreshing to hear someone from Hollywood call out the hypocrisy of the sycophants who pretend 2 play real people — Theresa M. Meyer (@TMeyerBornFree) March 19, 2017

Probably best known for his 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, The Santa Clause series of holiday films and as the voice of cartoon space ranger Buzz Lightyear, Allen currently stars on the TV comedy Last Man Standing.

As a child, Allen moved to the Detroit area with his family and attended Seaholm High School in Birmingham. He went on to attend Central Michigan University before transferring to Western Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communications.