Woman Whose Complaint Triggered Nassar Probe Sues Former MSU Sports Doctor

EAST LANSING (WWJ/AP) — A woman whose complaint about a campus sports doctor led to an internal investigation at Michigan State University has filed a lawsuit, accusing him of assault during the 2014 visit.

The investigation by Michigan State led to restrictions on Dr. Larry Nassar, but he was fired in 2016 for violating them.

The woman, identified as Jane AAA Doe, sued Monday in federal court. She’s among dozens of women and girls who accuse Nassar of assaulting them during treatments for various ailments. He worked at Michigan State and also served as doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He denies the allegations.

After an investigation, Doe was told by Michigan State that she didn’t understand the nuances of certain medical procedures.

Separately, Nassar is charged with molesting 10 girls.

The abuse alleged by the women and girls occurred over 20 years. They ranged in age from 9 to 29 at the time. Most were minors “cloaked with innocence and trust of their youth,” attorney Stephen Drew told reporters.

Many of the women have the same allegations: During the course of Nassar’s treatments, the doctor allegedly inserted “his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand” into the victim’s vagina, according to the complaint. When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home between 1998 and 2005, from the age of 6 until the girl was 12. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography.

Michigan State University fired Nassar in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served an order to immediately suspend Nassar’s license to practice as an osteopathic physician.

