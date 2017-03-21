AG: Farmington Hills Man Possessed Hundreds Of Child Porn Photos, Videos

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged in what Attorney General Bill Schuette calls a “disturbing” child pornography case.
Jeremiah Moore was arraigned Tuesday in the 47th District Court on 20 felony counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He also faces a sentence enhancement as a habitual offender – fourth degree, Schutte said, as he was already serving a five-year probation sentence for a previous child porn conviction.
“As a prosecutor, and as a father, cases involving sexual abuse of a child are some of the most challenging,” said Schuette, in a statement. “The allegations in this case are disturbing, and I am determined to put a stop to the continued exploitation of children.”
Schuette said the charges come after, in January of this year, members of task force conducting a compliance check at Moore’s home found multiple videos and hundreds of photos containing child sexually abusive material on electronic devices that allegedly belong to Moore.
Moore is being held on a $500,000. Should he be released, he must agree not to own or access a computer or other internet capable device; have no contact with children, including his own; not to possess any sexually stimulating materials; stay at least 1,000 feet for any school or day care and refrain from using drugs or alcohol.
He will also be supervised by the court’s Pre Trial Services.