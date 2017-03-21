CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

AG: Farmington Hills Man Possessed Hundreds Of Child Porn Photos, Videos

March 21, 2017 5:03 PM
mooremug AG: Farmington Hills Man Possessed Hundreds Of Child Porn Photos, Videos

Jeremiah Moore (credit: Attorney General Bill Schuette’s Office)

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged in what Attorney General Bill Schuette calls a “disturbing” child pornography case.

Jeremiah Moore was arraigned Tuesday in the 47th District Court on 20 felony counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He also faces a sentence enhancement as a habitual offender – fourth degree, Schutte said, as he was already serving a five-year probation sentence for a previous child porn conviction.

“As a prosecutor, and as a father, cases involving sexual abuse of a child are some of the most challenging,” said Schuette, in a statement. “The allegations in this case are disturbing, and I am determined to put a stop to the continued exploitation of children.”

Schuette said the charges come after, in January of this year, members of task force conducting a compliance check at Moore’s home found multiple videos and hundreds of photos containing child sexually abusive material on electronic devices that allegedly belong to Moore.

Moore is being held on a $500,000. Should he be released, he must agree not to own or access a computer or other internet capable device; have no contact with children, including his own; not to possess any sexually stimulating materials; stay at least 1,000 feet for any school or day care and refrain from using drugs or alcohol.

He will also be supervised by the court’s Pre Trial Services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia