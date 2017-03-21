Andre Roberson Chucks Up Most Embarrassing Free Throws Ever [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

Even Andre Drummond could laugh at this.

In back-to-back free throws on Monday night, Andre Roberson of the Oklahoma City Thunder launched a brick off the backboard and then a complete airball.

The Thunder should lose points for these Andre Roberson free throw attempts (Video via @World_Wide_Wob)pic.twitter.com/epo7MTJSYf — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 21, 2017

Slight over-adjustment.

Now enjoy the commentary from the TNT broadcast team.

The charity stripe was not so forgiving to Andre Roberson tonight 😬 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

There have been worse individual free throw attempts in the past. But as far as the package deal is concerned, Roberson’s effort probably takes the cake.

Twitter let him hear it.

*Andre Roberson shoots a brick at FT line*

Commentator: What's worse: a brick or air ball?

*Roberson shoots an air ball right after*

😂😂😂 — Anthony Aiken Jr. (@AnthonyAikenJr) March 21, 2017

Andre Roberson lol 😭😭 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 21, 2017

Andre Roberson just made Free Throws the most exciting play in basketball. Warriors defense on those FTs was suffocating. — Grant Liffmann (@GLiffmann) March 21, 2017

I gotta say, Andre Roberson plays off an airballed free throw quite well. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 21, 2017

Fortunately for Roberson, the two botched free throws didn’t have much of an impact on the game. The Warriors went on to win, 111-95.