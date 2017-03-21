Andre Roberson Chucks Up Most Embarrassing Free Throws Ever [VIDEO]

March 21, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Andre Roberson, NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Even Andre Drummond could laugh at this.

In back-to-back free throws on Monday night, Andre Roberson of the Oklahoma City Thunder launched a brick off the backboard and then a complete airball.

Slight over-adjustment.

Now enjoy the commentary from the TNT broadcast team.

The charity stripe was not so forgiving to Andre Roberson tonight 😬

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

There have been worse individual free throw attempts in the past. But as far as the package deal is concerned, Roberson’s effort probably takes the cake.

Twitter let him hear it.

Fortunately for Roberson, the two botched free throws didn’t have much of an impact on the game. The Warriors went on to win, 111-95.

