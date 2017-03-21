Andre Roberson Chucks Up Most Embarrassing Free Throws Ever [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
Even Andre Drummond could laugh at this.
In back-to-back free throws on Monday night, Andre Roberson of the Oklahoma City Thunder launched a brick off the backboard and then a complete airball.
Slight over-adjustment.
Now enjoy the commentary from the TNT broadcast team.
There have been worse individual free throw attempts in the past. But as far as the package deal is concerned, Roberson’s effort probably takes the cake.
Twitter let him hear it.
Fortunately for Roberson, the two botched free throws didn’t have much of an impact on the game. The Warriors went on to win, 111-95.