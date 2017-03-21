CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Anne Frank Center Wants Apology From Tim Allen Over Trump, Nazi Germany Remark

March 21, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, tim allen

LOS ANGELES (WWJ/AP) – The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is calling on Tim Allen to apologize for comparing the experience of being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Germany in the 1930s.

Allen made the comments on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week while discussing his attendance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Of Hollywood, Allen said “you’ve got to be real careful around here or you’ll get beat up.” He added, “If you don’t believe what everybody believes, this is like thirties Germany. I don’t know what happened.”

In a statement , Anne Frank Center executive director Steven Goldstein calls on Allen to “apologize to the Jewish people.” He tells Allen that “no one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s.”

Allen’s representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Probably best known for his 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, The Santa Clause series of holiday films and as the voice of cartoon space ranger Buzz Lightyear, Allen currently stars on the TV comedy Last Man Standing.

As a child, Allen moved to the Detroit area with his family and attended Seaholm High School in Birmingham. He went on to attend Central Michigan University before transferring to Western Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communications.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

