Authorities: Man Apparently Killed Mother, Self

March 21, 2017 12:16 PM

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP (AP) – Authorities say they believe a man killed his 59-year-old mother at a home in western Michigan before killing himself.

The Kent County sheriff’s department says the body of Gloria Launiere was found inside the home in Courtland Township on Monday and 34-year-old David Applegate was found critically injured. The department says he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Lawrence Stelma says that the deaths followed what appeared to be a domestic incident, but specifics were under investigation. The possible cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

Launiere and her husband lived with Applegate at the home. The department responded after a 911 call from a family member asking authorities to check on them. The department says Applegate’s stepfather wasn’t home when investigators arrived.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia