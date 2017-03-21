CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Ben Street Recalled From Grand Rapids

March 21, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Ben Street, Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Ben Street from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Street, 30, was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Red Wings on July 1, 2016. He has appeared in 57 games with the Griffins this season, ranking among team leaders with 23 goals (T1st), 28 assists (2nd), 51 points (2nd), 10 power-play goals (2nd), two shorthanded goals (T1st) and 181 shots on goal (2nd). He also ranks among AHL leaders in goals (T12th), points (T13th) and power-play goals (T8th). A 2014 AHL All-Star, Street has played 350 career AHL games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Abbotsford Heat, Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage and Griffins, totaling 288 points (121-167-288), a plus-23 rating and 108 penalty minutes since 2010-11. He has also picked up two assists in 29 NHL games between the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche since making his NHL debut in 2012-13.

A native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Street racked up 51 points (24-27-51) in 38 games with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers and was named to the ECHL All-Star Game and All-Rookie Team before graduating to the AHL full time. Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 200-lb., forward recorded 92 points (47-45-92), a plus-12 rating and 90 penalty minutes in 169 games with the University of Wisconsin Badgers from 2005-10. He captured an NCAA National Championship as a freshman in 2006 and was a two-time member of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s All-Academic Team in 2009 and 2010.

