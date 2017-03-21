Bullfighter Gored In The Backside [NSFW VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I like to think that I would try basically anything once. Having said that, I will never attempt to be a bullfighter. I don’t even know if I would even like to attend a bullfighting match.

Exhibit A: What happened in Mexico City will leave you in awe and maybe a little squeamish. Matador Antonio Romero was facing off with a 1,00o pound bull, and the bull won!

The video is actually very tough to watch but it’s also hard to not watch.

Matador Antonio Romero wound up being gored in his backside and it wasn’t just a little poke either. The bull’s horn went clean up Romero’s rear.

