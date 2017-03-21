DNR Urges Michiganders To Leave Babies In The Wild

LANSING (CBS DETROIT) – Spring weather means spring babies and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding Michiganders, while they might be cute, to leave the babies in the wild.
“Most animals aren’t going to survive in a captive situation – they are just not adapted for living in captivity,” says Hannah Schauer from the DNR.
Schauer says some animal moms hide their babies for safe-keeping.
“Every spring we get a lot of calls and questions from concerned citizens who have come across a baby animal and they thing it may be abandoned because you aren’t always going to see mom or dad around, particularly with fawns and rabbits,” says Schauer.
She says just leave them be — most likely the parents will come back for the baby.
Schauer says only licensed wildlife rehabilitators may possess abandoned or injured wildlife otherwise it is illegal to have them.
An animal you might think has been abandoned by its’ mother, has just been hidden.