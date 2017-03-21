Ferndale Woman Nearly Killed By Train Pleads Guilty To ‘Super Drunk’ Driving

FERNDALE (WWJ) – A Ferndale woman who drove her Jeep on railroad tracks before it became stuck and was hit by a train has pleaded guilty to “super drunk” driving.
Police say Noelle Delahaye, 28, became disoriented during a snowstorm back in December — and turned onto a railroad crossing instead of a nearby intersection near 9 Mile and Pleasant in Ferndale. She drove her Jeep up the tracks for about a half-mile before it stopped.
Police say she had a blood-alcohol of .19 — more than twice the legal limit of .08 — which is considered “super drunk” under Michigan law.
Officials say Delahaye would have been killed had she not gotten out of the Jeep before it was hit by the train.
After the collision, Delahaye tried to flag down other drivers for assistance but said she was ignored. She then called 911 and told police, mistakenly, that she was in Birmingham, delaying help. Eventually, police figured out where she was and met her at the scene. She was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving following a breathalyzer and failed field sobriety tests.
Sentencing is set for March 23.