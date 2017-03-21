High School Football Coach Suspended After Allegedly Putting Genitals In Hot Dog Bun

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

It’s never a good idea to flash your manhood out in public, even if you think you’re being funny. It’s not funny. Well, even if it is it will never be a good idea, not now, not ever.

One high school football coach in Spokane, Washington is learning that lesson the hard way.

Jim Sharkey, head coach of Ferris High School, has been suspended while the school is investigating claims that he exposed himself during a leadership camp last summer. Sharkey denies it.

According to spokesman.com:

A couple of weeks after the camp, a Ferris player came forward and said that while Sharkey was grilling, he turned with his exposed penis inside a hot dog bun. Sharkey said, “You think that is a big dog – take a look at this,” according to school records that listed multiple different versions of the same quote.

The story went on to say, “Sharkey called the allegations false and denied in interviews and in writing to school officials that the hot dog incident took place. He vowed that he will fight to try to clear his name to protect what he considers his dream job.”

That’s not the only thing that went down at this camp. One football player said that “four or five” time players would dog pile on them for their birthday and shove fingers up the player’s anus in which they would call “juicing.”

Templeton noted that Sharkey laughed when asked if he called a girl a “puck bunny.” But Sharkey said Friday he didn’t laugh, but instead was exasperated. In the notes, Sharkey said the comment was “not meant to be inappropriate.” “I think some of this stuff is taken out of context, but I did say these things,” Sharkey said.

This story is absolutely crazy. Usually where there is smoke there is fire. I highly suggest clicking the link and reading the entire story.