Jerry Krause, Bulls’ GM During 1990s Dynasty, Dies At 77

March 21, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Jerry Krause

CHICAGO (AP) — Jerry Krause, the Chicago Bulls’ general manager during their 1990s dynasty that saw them capture six NBA championships with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way, has died. He was 77.

The Bulls confirmed his death on Tuesday.

A Chicago native, Krause took over as GM in 1985 and was responsible for surrounding Jordan with the pieces that would propel the team to two championship three-peats in the 1990s. He also hired Phil Jackson from the Continental Basketball Association as an assistant to Doug Collins and fired Collins in favor of Jackson following a run to the Eastern Conference finals in 1989.

He acquired Pippen in a 1987 draft-day trade and also selected Horace Grant — two key pieces of the powerhouse teams led by Jordan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

