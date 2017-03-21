Jim Harbaugh Screams At The Top Of Lungs For Peanuts [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
By now I would say just about everyone knows that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is a little bit out there.
This new video for Planters peanuts won’t change your opinion.
The video starts in a mall where there is a giant canister of peanuts just standing on its own. The can of peanuts says, “hey, don’t I know you? Jim Right? Say you love peanuts.”
That’s when Harbs starts yelling “I love peanuts” and “peanuts please” and finally “I want some peanuts.”
Now the photo that Harbaugh posted on his Twitter account hanging out with Mr. Peanut makes a little bit more sense.
Between this and Jim’s milk commercial I don’t know what’s funnier?