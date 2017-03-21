CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Labatt Blue Signs On As Red Wings Landmark Partner For Five Years At Little Caesars Arena

March 21, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Labatt Blue, Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT – Olympia Entertainment today announced that Labatt Blue, a pilsner beer imported from Canada, has signed on as a Landmark-level partner and will become the official and exclusive Canadian import beer of the Detroit Red Wings. As a Landmark partner at Little Caesars Arena, Labatt will have a branded Labatt Blue Zone bar on the main concourse, as well as sponsorship rights to the Labatt Blue Club located in the north end of Little Caesars Arena. Labatt Blue began its partnership this season and is currently the official Canadian beer of the Detroit Red Wings.

To celebrate the multiyear partnership, the Detroit Red Wings will host a Labatt Blue Night at Joe Louis Arena on Friday night, March 24 when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning. This fan event will include:

• A giveaway for first 7,500 fans 21 years old and over– a 4×6 magnet replica of the Detroit Red Wings/Labatt Blue wall mural painted earlier this year by world renowned sports artist David Arrigo.
• A visit from The Labatt Bear, who will take pictures with fans, do a t-shirt toss and offer a chance for fans 21 and over to win some additional Labatt Blue prizes.
• One lucky fan attending the game will have a chance to upgrade their tickets to the lower bowl, courtesy of Labatt Blue. Keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings Twitter account for details.

“Hockey fans know that Labatt Blue has a deep history with the game. For more than 75 years, Labatt has been enjoyed by people in Detroit and throughout the state of Michigan and is currently the number one import beer in the state. Partnering with the Detroit Red Wings provides a great opportunity to connect with some of the most passionate fans during the games,” said Lisa Texido, brand manager, Labatt Blue. “We’re proud to begin our relationship with the Ilitch organization and Olympia Entertainment through this sponsorship.”

“We are delighted to have Labatt Blue as a new partner for the Farewell Season at The Joe and as one of our Landmark Partners at Little Caesars Arena,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “Their long-standing commitment to the sport of hockey will be a solid platform for our partnership as we develop exciting new initiatives together.”

