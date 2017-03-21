Snyder: GOP Health Bill Would ‘Adversely Impact’ Michigan Residents

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has written letters to every member of Michigan’s congressional delegation to warn how House Republicans’ health care legislation would “adversely impact” the state’s most vulnerable residents.
The Republican governor’s letter, dated Tuesday, says the debate has largely focused on people participating in the expanded Medicaid program. But he says half of all Michigan children are served by the traditional Medicaid program, which would also be affected by the bill.
Snyder says the legislation would shift financial risk to state taxpayers, and he is concerned it would also lead to “significant cost increases” on older residents who buy insurance in the individual market.
As Snyder has long touted the success of the Medicaid expansion, dubbed “Healthy Michigan,” which he said would encourage personal responsibility and reduce unpaid care in the state. Signed into law by Snyder in 2013, it expanded Medicaid eligibility to cover those with incomes of up to 137 percent of the federal poverty level.
It should be noted that while the House GOP legislation does not explicitly repeal the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, it does reduce federal funding for the program to the point — according to nonpartisan analysis — that many states would likely find continuing it unsustainable.
The House is scheduled to vote on the GOP health bill Thursday. Nine of Michigan’s 14 House members are Republicans. Democrats plan to oppose the legislation.
