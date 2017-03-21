CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Texas A&M’s Williams To Return For Sophomore Season

March 21, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Robert Williams, Texas A & M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M freshman standout Robert Williams says he is returning for another season in college.

The 6-foot-9 Williams, projected by many to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA draft, averaged 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season for the Aggies (16-15).

Williams says the decision will give him “more time to mature and develop my game before moving on to the NBA.”

After signing with Texas A&M out of Louisiana in high school, Williams shot 55.8 percent from the field as a freshman and led the Aggies with an average of 2.5 blocks per game. He had 11 double-doubles this season.

Texas A&M’s season came to an end with a loss to Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

