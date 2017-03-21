To Celebrate Topping Aretha Franklin, Nicki Minaj Twerks For Her Instagram Fans [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
There are plenty of ways to celebrate becoming the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 songs of all-time. Maybe you go for a bite to eat or head out with your friends for a nice evening out.
That’s not how Nicki Minaj decided to celebrate. She decided to celebrate with her fans – sort of.
Monday night, the rapper posted the following caption, “When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries.”
The video is of Minaj twerking the night away.
Minaj topped Detroit icon Aretha Franklin with 76 top 100 Billboard songs. With the additions of “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It” she is now the Billboard queen.
Who knows, maybe she went out as well and enjoyed the night with her friends after she posted the video.