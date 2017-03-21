CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
To Celebrate Topping Aretha Franklin, Nicki Minaj Twerks For Her Instagram Fans [VIDEO]

March 21, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Nicki Minaj

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

There are plenty of ways to celebrate becoming the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 songs of all-time. Maybe you go for a bite to eat or head out with your friends for a nice evening out.

That’s not how Nicki Minaj decided to celebrate. She decided to celebrate with her fans – sort of.

Monday night, the rapper posted the following caption, “When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries.”

The video is of Minaj twerking the night away.

Minaj topped Detroit icon Aretha Franklin with 76 top 100 Billboard songs. With the additions of “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It” she is now the Billboard queen.

Who knows, maybe she went out as well and enjoyed the night with her friends after she posted the video.

