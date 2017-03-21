Two Suspects Wanted In Connection With Burglary, Theft From Safe

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two suspects are wanted in connection with a break-in and robbery at a business in southwest Detroit.
On Sunday, March 12, around 6:00 a.m. two men broke into the business
in the 6300 block of W. Warren stealing money from a safe and the cash registers.
The suspects entered the location through a drive-through window and caused severe damage to the interior.
If anyone recognizes this individual, knows of his whereabouts, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call Detroit police at 313-596-5440 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-Speak-Up.