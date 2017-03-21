Warren Mayor Accuses City Official Of ‘Hijacking’ Facebook Page

WARREN (WWJ) – Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is in the middle of a new social media fight.
Fouts is accusing the city treasurer of “hijacking” his Facebook page, accessing his friends list and asking individuals to “friend” her.
Treasurer Lorie Barnwell says she is only trying to expand her social media by reaching out to Warren residents on other elected officials’ friends lists. But the mayor thinks her actions weren’t so innocent, calling it an invasion of his and his “friends'” privacy.
“This is UNPRECEDENTED that an elected official would “hack” or “hijack” another official’s private Facebook,” Fouts wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “I have never gone on her Facebook nor have I have ever attempted to hijack her friends! Now with this HIJACKING, you can expect negative attacks by Lorie, her husband, or anonymous sources.”
Barnwell wrote on Facebook that she was “confused on the outrage of Mayor Fouts,” saying she simply wants to connect and communicate with her constituents.
Fouts says he and Barnwell have texted each other about his security concerns.