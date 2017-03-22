12 Mile Closed In Farmington Hills After Pedestrian Hit By Car

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A pedestrian is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car on 12 Mile Road.
Commander Dan Rodriguez with the Farmington Hills Police says the accident happened on eastbound 12 Mile at Farmington Rd. at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
As a result, eastbound 12 Mile was shut down at Farmington Rd.
“So we would advise motorists to stay out of that area and give us a couple hours to continue our investigation,” Rodriguez told WWJ Newsradio 950, at 10:30 a.m.
He said alcohol was not a factor, and investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the collision.
The driver was not hurt.
Details about the injured pedestrian, including age and gender, were not immediately released.