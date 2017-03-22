CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
12 Mile Closed In Farmington Hills After Pedestrian Hit By Car

March 22, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A pedestrian is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car on 12 Mile Road.

Commander Dan Rodriguez with the Farmington Hills Police says the accident happened on eastbound 12 Mile at Farmington Rd. at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

As a result, eastbound 12 Mile was shut down at Farmington Rd.

“So we would advise motorists to stay out of that area and give us a couple hours to continue our investigation,” Rodriguez told WWJ Newsradio 950, at 10:30 a.m.

He said alcohol was not a factor, and investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the collision.

The driver was not hurt.

Details about the injured pedestrian, including age and gender, were not immediately released.

