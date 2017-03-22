14-Year-Old Detroit Girl Missing Since Monday [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members are hoping a tip from the public will help them see that a missing teen girl returns safely home.
Ciera Henry, 14, was last seen by her father at 3 p.m. on March 20, at his house in the 19600 block of Cliff.
The man told police that his daughter on March 17 had run away from her home in Pickerington, Ohio. On Monday, he said, she became upset when he told her she would have to go back.
Following that discussion, the father says he went upstairs and heard the front door close. When he looked outside, he says he saw the teen getting into a black Dodge Magnum that then pulled away.
Henry is described as a black female with a light complexion. She is 5’6″ tall and around 110 lbs., with curly medium-length black and burgundy hair, brown eyes and a scar on her nose.
She was last seen wearing a shiny black puffy North Face-type jacket and carrying a medium black duffel bag and a brown Michael Kors purse.
Police said Henry is believed to be in good mental and physically condition.
Anyone who may have seen this missing teen or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.