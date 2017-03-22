SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE BRITISH PARLIAMENT: WATCH LIVE VIDEO| HEAR REPORTS ON WWJ|

2 Detroit Men Fatally Shot At Home In Northern West Virginia

March 22, 2017 2:33 PM

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) – Police in northern West Virginia say two Detroit men have died in a shooting at a home in Fairmont.

Media outlets report Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine identified the victims in a news release as 31-year-old Jemiez Weathersby and 21-year-old Earnest Cole Jr.

Shine says both were shot multiple times in the head on Sunday. The chief labeled the shooting as “a targeted event” and says drug making was involved at the home.

He says he believes any suspects are not from the area and that the public is not in danger. He says the investigation is continuing.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia