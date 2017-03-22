2 Detroit Men Fatally Shot At Home In Northern West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) – Police in northern West Virginia say two Detroit men have died in a shooting at a home in Fairmont.
Media outlets report Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine identified the victims in a news release as 31-year-old Jemiez Weathersby and 21-year-old Earnest Cole Jr.
Shine says both were shot multiple times in the head on Sunday. The chief labeled the shooting as “a targeted event” and says drug making was involved at the home.
He says he believes any suspects are not from the area and that the public is not in danger. He says the investigation is continuing.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.