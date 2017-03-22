CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE BRITISH PARLIAMENT: WATCH LIVE VIDEO| HEAR REPORTS ON WWJ|

2 Sought In Armed Home Invasion Caught On Video [VIDEO]

March 22, 2017 5:31 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to identify and locate a pair of suspect who robbed two people at gunpoint in their Detroit home.

Police say the crime happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, , in the 19700 block of Vaughan on the city’s west side.

As seen in home security video released to the media on Wednesday, the armed suspects force the 42 year old-male victim inside his house at gunpoint, then forcing him to sit on the living room floor.

Not seen on the video, police said, the suspects then locate another occupant of the home, a 25-year-old woman, and force her to sit in the living room as well while they rob the place.

Police say the suspects got away with several items and a large amount of cash. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes these robbers or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5845. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Information may also be submitted by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

