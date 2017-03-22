2 Sought In Armed Home Invasion Caught On Video [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to identify and locate a pair of suspect who robbed two people at gunpoint in their Detroit home.

Police say the crime happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, , in the 19700 block of Vaughan on the city’s west side.

As seen in home security video released to the media on Wednesday, the armed suspects force the 42 year old-male victim inside his house at gunpoint, then forcing him to sit on the living room floor.

Not seen on the video, police said, the suspects then locate another occupant of the home, a 25-year-old woman, and force her to sit in the living room as well while they rob the place.

Police say the suspects got away with several items and a large amount of cash. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes these robbers or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5845. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Information may also be submitted by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).