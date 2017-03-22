Detroit Ranked As The Unhappiest Place To Live

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I love metro Detroit. I love the four seasons, I love our newly thriving downtown Detroit, I love the teams here, well, except for the University of Michigan. But to balance that out, the golf courses here are exceptional.

According to a report from wallethub.com I am in the minority when it comes to be happy living here.

Wallethub listed 2017’s Happiest Places to Live and Detroit wound up dead last.

WalletHub’s data team drew upon the various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among 150 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America. We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Detroit’s total score was 27.8 and ranked 150th in “Emotional and Physical Well-Being, Income and Employment Rank. I guess we’re poor and we work too hard, oh, and it’s gray and cold here a big chunk of the year. We were lucky we didn’t come in last in every ranking. In Community and Environment Rank we came in 149th out of the 150 cities that were ranked.

According to this study, Fremont, Calif., came in first. Not only did Fremont come in first but California topped the first four rankings and eight out of the top 10.

I will go to my grave talking about how great Detroit is. Am I really in the minority of people who are happy living here?