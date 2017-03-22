SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE BRITISH PARLIAMENT: WATCH LIVE VIDEO| HEAR REPORTS ON WWJ|

Director: Detroit Refugee Haven Wins Restored Federal Funds

March 22, 2017
Filed Under: Freedom House, Refugee

DETROIT (AP) – The leader of a Detroit haven for asylum seekers says the government has reversed an earlier decision and will restore key funding.

Executive Director Deborah Drennan of Freedom House told The Detroit News Wednesday that the Department of Housing and Urban Development informed her of the restored funding. She expects to learn additional details later.

Freedom House bills itself as the only U.S. facility providing temporary housing, legal aid and other services under one roof and at no charge. It has welcomed immigrants from around the globe since 1983.

A change in priorities at HUD threatened to eliminate $390,000 in funding to Freedom House – or more than half of its $750,000 annual budget – as of March 31. The nonprofit began turning away new asylum-seekers in February.

