Doctors Convicted Of Providing Unnecessary Narcotics To Drug-Seekers At Ann Arbor-Area ‘Pill Mill’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Ann Arbor-area doctors face significant prison time after they were found guilty of writing unnecessary prescriptions for narcotics.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says 46-year-old Dr. William McCutchen, III, and 61-year-old Dr. Anthony Conrardy — who both worked at the Meghnot Comprehensive Center for Hope on the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti border — provided people prescriptions for a 30-day supply of Oxycodone in exchange for $250 in cash.
Investigators say the center was a “pill mill” that supplied more than one million Oxycodone and other pills to drug-seeking customers.
The jury trial and convictions in Detroit followed a multi-year investigation by the DEA, FBI, Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and the IRS.
Conrardy was convicted of five counts of unlawfully distributing Oxycodone and Dilaudid, which is a derivative of morphine; and McCutchen was convicted of four counts of unlawfully distributing Oxycodone.
Each counts carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.