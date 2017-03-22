CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Flint Man Pleads Guilty In Out-Of-State Bottle Return Scheme

March 22, 2017 6:55 AM

FLINT (WWJ) – A 70-year-old Flint man has been caught a scam that would make Seinfeld envious.

John Custer Woodfill pleaded guilty Monday to returning 10,000 or more out of state non-returnable beverage containers.

The State Attorney General’s office says Woodfill bought no-deposit cans from Indiana for pennies a pound, then cashed them in at grocery stores in Michigan. He even printed phony bar codes so the cans would be accepted in the automatic return machines. This went on for three years until an informant tipped off state police.

“This was not a one-time nickel-and-dime case,” Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement. “This man orchestrated bogus refunds for tens of thousands of non-returnable beverage containers. In effect he stole from Michigan’s bottle return program that has long served to protect and promote a healthy environment. His actions also negatively affected distributors, merchants and even consumers who carry much of the burden in making the program work.”

Police say from April 2012 to April 2015, Woodfill bought uncrushed non-returnable cans in Indiana as scrap, and immediately began returning them to Michigan to redeem with the help of a partner who is now deceased.

The partner relocated to Brownstown, Indiana, where he operated a beverage can “recycling” outfit, officials said, buying locally non-refundable pop and beer cans for 60-80 cents a pound. Those non-returnables were trailered back to Flint by Woodfill, where he developed a system of return throughout lower Michigan in order to take advantage of the state’s refund law on deposits, according to Schuette.

As part of his plea, Woodfill owes $400,000 in restitution to the state, and the van and trailer he used will be forfeited. Sentencing is set for May 2.

In a memorable two-part episode of Seinfeld, Kramer and Newman hatch a scheme to take empty bottles from New York, where the deposit is a paltry 5 cents, and return them in Michigan, where they could double their profits. Hilarity, of course, ensues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia