Growing Anti-Semitism Brings Call For Unity, Understanding

March 22, 2017 5:01 PM By Laura Bonnell
Filed Under: Anti-Semitism, Attacks On Jewish Community

DETROIT (WWJ) – The increase in anti-Semitism in Michigan, and across the country, is causing anxiety and concern for many.

David Kurzmann executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council and AJC says here have been 165 bomb threats nationally — targeting primarily Jewish community centers, some locally, and day schools.

“I think the most important thing we can do is to continue to live to have a vibrant community to support our institutions to go to these sites – that we shouldn’t be fearful  … we as a community take significant security precautions – to make sure that we are protected and need to live confidently,” says Kurzmann.

Kurzmann says people, these days, feel empowered to say ugly things with no remorse. He says they’re not worried about being publicly unacceptable — saying things that are anti-Semitic, homophobic, racist, or Islamophobic.

“When it goes from saying an off-color remark to someone actually picking up a phone and calling in to say ‘there’s a bomb in your building’ a building that, in the middle of the day, is inhabited by students, children and also elderly – that someone would want to strike that kind of fear into the community – that’s taking a manifestation of a stereotype — from again — just a comment to something much more severe.”

It’s more than just people using stereotypes he says — people have to stand together in support.

