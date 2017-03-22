Lions Re-Sign DE Armonty Bryant

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DE Armonty Bryant. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Bryant (6-4, 265) returns to the Lions after joining the team via waivers midway through the 2016 season, during which he had five tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. Prior to Detroit, he spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns (2013-15).
Originally drafted by the Browns in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of East Central (Okla.) University, Bryant has appeared in 36 career NFL games (four starts). His career totals include 66 tackles (44 solo), 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.