Man Can’t Get His Mind Out Of The Gutter And Fails At “Wheel Of Fortune” [VIDEO]

March 22, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Wheel of Fortune

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If there is one game show that just about everyone in America has seen, it has to be “Wheel of Fortune.” Whether you saw it in passing or you sit down on your couch every weeknight at 7 p.m. you have seen the show.

But you may have missed this: Tuesday’s show left many people laughing and one person embarrassed.

With all but one letter remaining on the board the puzzle read, “Streetcar Na_ed Desire.” The contestant couldn’t stop thinking like a 12-year-old and guessed “K.” So he thought there was such a thing as a “street car naked desire?” Is that a thing? “Stella!” “Stella! Come here and look at this idiot!”

The lady who got to spin after this goof got the puzzle right and correctly guessed a “M.”

Is this the worst guess in “Wheel of Fortune” history?

