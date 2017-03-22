Matt Millen Suggests Kaepernick Remains Unsigned Because Some People Have ‘A Hair Up Their Rear End’

By: Will Burchfield

Matt Millen is joining Jim Harbaugh among those who think Colin Kaepernick can still play in the NFL. And the former Lions president believes it’s only a matter of time before Kaepernick, currently a free agent, lands with a new team.

“There aren’t many quarterbacks out there and there’s a lot of places that need them,” Millen told TMZ Sports. “It may not happen initially, right away…but Colin Kaepernick was at a level a few years ago and was playing winning football. So you have to go back to that and say, ‘What were they asking him to do. Can he still do that?’ That is the whole crux of the matter. And can you get out of him?

“I still think there’s a piece of him that’s untapped. Jim Harbaugh tapped it. If Jim did it, it can be done. And I do believe somebody will take a shot on him.”

Kaepernick started 11 games for the 49ers last season, finishing with a record of 1-10. But he threw 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions, had a solid passer rating of 90.7 and looked more like the dual-threat quarterback who thrived for three seasons under Harbaugh.

Of course, Kaepernick’s ability isn’t the only piece of the equation. His decision to protest racial injustice last season by kneeling during the national anthem has likely turned many potential suitors away.

In some cases, Millen suggested, that could be due to one person in the front office “who has a hair up their rear end.”

“First and foremost you do your work on him as a player. Secondarily, you take a look at him and look at the political side — and know your team,” Millen said. “Some teams are strong enough that they’re just going to say, ‘I don’t want to affect this team,’ and some teams won’t be.

“And then the last part, like I said, is there could be people in the organization that those first two things they’re fine with, the majority, but there’s somebody who has a hair up their rear end and then you don’t have a job.”