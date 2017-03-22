CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE BRITISH PARLIAMENT: WATCH LIVE VIDEO| HEAR REPORTS ON WWJ|

Matt Millen Suggests Kaepernick Remains Unsigned Because Some People Have ‘A Hair Up Their Rear End’

March 22, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Matt Millen, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Matt Millen is joining Jim Harbaugh among those who think Colin Kaepernick can still play in the NFL. And the former Lions president believes it’s only a matter of time before Kaepernick, currently a free agent, lands with a new team.

“There aren’t many quarterbacks out there and there’s a lot of places that need them,” Millen told TMZ Sports. “It may not happen initially, right away…but Colin Kaepernick was at a level a few years ago and was playing winning football. So you have to go back to that and say, ‘What were they asking him to do. Can he still do that?’ That is the whole crux of the matter. And can you get out of him?

“I still think there’s a piece of him that’s untapped. Jim Harbaugh tapped it. If Jim did it, it can be done. And I do believe somebody will take a shot on him.”

Kaepernick started 11 games for the 49ers last season, finishing with a record of 1-10. But he threw 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions, had a solid passer rating of 90.7 and looked more like the dual-threat quarterback who thrived for three seasons under Harbaugh.

Of course, Kaepernick’s ability isn’t the only piece of the equation. His decision to protest racial injustice last season by kneeling during the national anthem has likely turned many potential suitors away.

In some cases, Millen suggested, that could be due to one person in the front office “who has a hair up their rear end.”

“First and foremost you do your work on him as a player. Secondarily, you take a look at him and look at the political side — and know your team,” Millen said. “Some teams are strong enough that they’re just going to say, ‘I don’t want to affect this team,’ and some teams won’t be.

“And then the last part, like I said, is there could be people in the organization that those first two things they’re fine with, the majority, but there’s somebody who has a hair up their rear end and then you don’t have a job.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia