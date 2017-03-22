Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Priest

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities in Dearborn Heights are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist and a priest.
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Van Born Road at Beech Daly Road.
The motorcyclist was heading westbound and was in the turning lane when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound.
The motorcyclist, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified in reports as a priest, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.