New Legislation Aims To Help Victims Of Human Trafficking

March 22, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: Human Trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Human trafficking victims would get help rebuilding their lives under legislation approved by the Michigan House.

House members unanimously approved the measure on Wednesday. Republican Rep. Bronna Kahle of Adrian sponsored the bill that could forgive prostitution-related offenses victims were forced to commit, even if they have a prior conviction.

She says the bill would make them eligible for parole and deferral instead of jailing them so that they have a chance to become productive members of society.

More than a dozen people were arrested throughout metro Detroit in January in a sex trafficking sting during the North American International Auto Show.

Victims now are only eligible for one-time deferred sentences for certain charges the victim was forced to commit if all conditions of probation have been met. It also only applies to victims who have had no previous convictions.

The bill now moves on to the GOP-controlled Senate for approval.

 

