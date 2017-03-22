PGA Golfer Asks Lindsey Pelas To Be His Caddie At The Masters [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I am a pretty big fan of model Lindsey Pelas. PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray pulled a “Sully” and tried to call his shot with Pelas — but unlike Sully, he actually got a response.
Murray tweeted, “Hey @LindseyPelas if I win next week in Houston will you be my caddy in the par 3 tournament at The Masters?”
Pelas got back to Murray really fast and gave a one word response, “obviously.”
If this isn’t added motivation to the world’s 156th ranked golfer then I don’t know what is. Do you remember all the attention Paulina Gretzky got when she caddied for her now fiancee in the Masters’ Par 3 contest? I would think it’s a safe bet to say the ratings for the contest would be through the roof.
This also isn’t the first time that celebs have tried to slide into Pelas’ DMs. Who knows, maybe she is a big fan of golf.