Police: Troy Woman Swindled Out Of $700K In Match.com Scam

TROY (WWJ) – Authorities in Troy say a woman was swindled out of more than $700,000 before she realized she was being scammed.
The woman told police that she met a man on Match.com who identified himself as Donny Koch, a widower who was working on an oil rig near London, England and having financial difficulties.
In just over a month, police say the woman sent the man $703,000 with promises from him that he would pay her back.
The woman was also recently contacted by a person posing as an Interpol Director, who informed her that “Donny Koch” was arrested at the airport with a large sum of money that he has not paid taxes for. She then wired more money to pay for his bond.
Police say the woman’s bank recently advised her that she is being swindled.
An investigation is ongoing.