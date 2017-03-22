SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE BRITISH PARLIAMENT: WATCH LIVE VIDEO| HEAR REPORTS ON WWJ|

Report: Yankees Could Target Jose Iglesias

March 22, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Didi Gregorius, Jose Iglesias, New York Yankees, Will Burchfield

 

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Among the external options the Yankees are considering to replace injured shortstop Didi Gregorius is Jose Iglesias, according to NJ.com.

Gregorius strained his shoulder in the World Baseball Classic and is expected to be out for the first month of the season. Whether or not the Yankees look outside the organization for a fill-in shortstop will likely be dependent on Gregorius’ recovery timetable.

Via NJ.com:

“The Tigers’ Jose Iglesias, the Reds’ Zack Cozart and the Diamondbacks’ Nick Ahmed each have been floated as potential targets, a source with knowledge of the team’s personnel discussions told NJ Advance Media.”

In 137 games for the Tigers last season, his longest in the bigs, Iglesias hit .255 with four home runs and 32 RBI. He produced a WAR of 1.8, in large part due to his terrific defense.

