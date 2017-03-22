School Aide Disciplined After Video Of Student Being Thrown [VIDEO]

March 22, 2017 6:39 AM

DETROIT (AP) – Officials say a teacher’s assistant at a Detroit elementary school has been disciplined after a video was recorded showing a student being thrown in a classroom.

WXYZ-TV aired the cellphone video Tuesday and reports it was recorded last week by another student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary. It shows a woman throwing a child to the floor and yelling at him.

Detroit Public Schools Community District spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson tells The Detroit News that the school’s principal was nearby when the incident occurred and immediately took action. She says the principal was aware of what happened before the video surfaced.

Wilson says a parent of the student who was thrown was notified and the assistant disciplined “appropriately.” The district didn’t release specifics about the discipline, citing a policy about personnel matters.

