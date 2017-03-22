CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
STRANGER DANGER: SUSPICIOUS MAN APPROACHES KIDS IN ST. CLAIR SHORES

Stranger Danger: Suspicious Man Approaches Kids In St. Clair Shores

March 22, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: St. Clair Shores, stranger danger

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Police in St. Clair Shores are warning parents about a suspicious man who approached two children outside their home.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as the kids were playing in their driveway on Benjamin Street, near 10 Mile between Harper and Jefferson Ave.

Police say the stranger allegedly walked to the children and told them he ran out of gas. The kids ran into their home and told their father what happened.

When the dad confronted the man who stuck to his story, police said, but then drove off in a late 1990s to early 2000s  green Chevy Trail Blazer.

The children were not harmed.

The suspect is described as a white male 60-65 years old, around 5’10” tall and 180 pounds with stubble beard. He was wearing a dark gray winter coat, a gray knit cap, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case should call St. Clair Shores police.

