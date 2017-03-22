Stranger Danger: Suspicious Man Approaches Kids In St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Police in St. Clair Shores are warning parents about a suspicious man who approached two children outside their home.
It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as the kids were playing in their driveway on Benjamin Street, near 10 Mile between Harper and Jefferson Ave.
Police say the stranger allegedly walked to the children and told them he ran out of gas. The kids ran into their home and told their father what happened.
When the dad confronted the man who stuck to his story, police said, but then drove off in a late 1990s to early 2000s green Chevy Trail Blazer.
The children were not harmed.
The suspect is described as a white male 60-65 years old, around 5’10” tall and 180 pounds with stubble beard. He was wearing a dark gray winter coat, a gray knit cap, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this case should call St. Clair Shores police.