Wisconsin Fugitive Convicted Of Kidnapping Michigan Student

March 22, 2017 5:02 PM

By ED WHITE, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – A woman has been convicted of kidnapping a Detroit-area college student in 2000 after years of living under a different name in Wisconsin.

Kim Johns was found guilty Wednesday of kidnapping and other crimes in Detroit federal court. She was captured a year ago living under an alias in Marathon County, Wisconsin.

Johns was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old student at gunpoint and taking her on an eight-day journey to Illinois and Iowa. The government alleged that Johns was upset because the woman was ending their relationship.

But Johns’ lawyers said the victim never called 911. They stayed in hotels and ate in restaurants before the Michigan woman decided to drive off while Johns was in a hotel.

Johns escaped a halfway house in 2000 while facing charges.

