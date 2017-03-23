CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Agri-Business Group Provides Fertilizer Application Training

March 23, 2017 4:47 AM
Filed Under: Agri-business, farming, fertilizer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A group that represents fertilizer companies and other agricultural suppliers is kicking off a campaign to encourage farming practices that protect water quality.

The Michigan Agri-Business Association says it will encourage farmers and agronomy professionals to learn about five steps to avoid nutrient and sediment runoff that can pollute waterways.

Among them are testing soil regularly; using the latest fertilizer application technology; planting cover crops; keeping weather in mind when applying nutrients; and working with certified crop advisers.

President Jim Byrum said Wednesday the association will release details about the practices this spring and summer.

He also said hundreds of fertilizer professionals have taken part in a program started last year that teaches about environmentally sensitive application.

A similar initiative designed for those who apply manure will begin this spring.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

