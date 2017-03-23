Agri-Business Group Provides Fertilizer Application Training

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A group that represents fertilizer companies and other agricultural suppliers is kicking off a campaign to encourage farming practices that protect water quality.
The Michigan Agri-Business Association says it will encourage farmers and agronomy professionals to learn about five steps to avoid nutrient and sediment runoff that can pollute waterways.
Among them are testing soil regularly; using the latest fertilizer application technology; planting cover crops; keeping weather in mind when applying nutrients; and working with certified crop advisers.
President Jim Byrum said Wednesday the association will release details about the practices this spring and summer.
He also said hundreds of fertilizer professionals have taken part in a program started last year that teaches about environmentally sensitive application.
A similar initiative designed for those who apply manure will begin this spring.
