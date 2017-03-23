Fan Tries To Outscore Denver Nuggets — By Eating More Chicken Nuggets

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
This is nothing if not ambitious.
A Cleveland Cavaliers fan tried to eat more chicken nuggets than the Denver Nuggets scored points in the two teams’ game on Wednesday night.
Why? Because the #MeVsNuggets challenge.
Allow our brave contestant to explain.
Before tipoff (dip-off?), Stephan solicited the help of the Cavs’ defense, which was probably a bit of a prayer. Cleveland ranks 21st in the NBA in points against per game (106.6). Keep that in mind.
Then he mapped out his plan of attack. Preparation is everything.
The first inkling of doubt seemed to creep into Stephan’s mind when he sized up his task. Yeah, that’s a lot of nuggets.
Aside: Before you criticize Stephan’s choice of Burger King chicken nuggets – peons in the chicken-nugget food chain – consider his reasoning.
Very fair. Not to mention, BK nuggets are notoriously slim, making them arguably the least filling nuggets on the market. So Stephan made a financial decision and a pragmatic one. That’s championship thinking.
Then again, he was beginning to rethink things just 20 minutes into the game.
So assuming a 9:00 on-the-dot tipoff, Stephan knocked off 47 nuggets in the first 33 minutes. That’s an impressive haul, to be sure. The worrisome part was that the other Nuggets were on pace for about 140 points.
That pace only increased in the second quarter. Stephan’s, meanwhile, slowed down. I mean, c’mon — it had to.
The Denver Nuggets outscored Stephan’s chicken nuggets 39-22 in the second quarter, securing a four-point lead at halftime. Stephan hoped to re-group during the intermission.
But the Nuggets came out of the locker room with gusto and left Stephan in the dust.
To his credit, he kept on competing. That’s what coaches want to see. Down big, and you’re still diving on the floor for the loose ball.
Stephan made a momentary plea to the public, but this was his battle and his battle only. No shortcuts here.
He owned the loss shortly thereafter.
The Denver Nuggets ended up scoring 126 points, outscoring/out-eating Stephan by 44 points/nuggets. For Stephan, the combination of a great Nuggets offense – 111.5 points per game – and a poor Cavs defense was too much to overcome. One could say he bit off more than he could chew. Too much?
Too much.
Also, too full.
For Pistons fans interested in the #MeVsNuggets challenge, choose the matchup wisely. The difference between, say, 85 nuggets and 125 nuggets could literally be the difference between life and death.
Our suggestion? The Orlando Magic, who are second to last in the league in points per game (100.2) and who host Detroit twice more this season. In the teams’ first two matchups, the Magic scored 82 and 98 points, respectively.
Would there be anything more gratifying than swallowing a chicken nugget at the buzzer as Nikola Vucevic throws up a brick? You’d be throwing up next, but you’d also be a winner.