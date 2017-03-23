Fired: Waterford Township Officer Charged With Rape, Domestic Violence

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A Waterford Township police officer charged this week with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence — has now been fired from his job.
Brendon Moquin, a three-year veteran, was charged Wednesday by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Waterford Police Chief Scott Underwood says the department found out about the incident Monday night and an investigation led to the charges being filed Wednesday against the officer.
Moquin was charged on one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor, and a felony count of criminal sexual conduct.
He was arraigned in Circuit Court, his bond set at $25,000. A probable cause hearing in the case is set for April 12.