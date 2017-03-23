Former NFL Running Back Trent Richardson Denies Abuse

March 23, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: nfl, Trent Richardson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former NFL and Alabama running back Trent Richardson is denying charges that he hit his former girlfriend, who is the mother of his four children.

Richardson told Al.com in an interview published Thursday that he would never strike a female. He says his February arrest in suburban Birmingham happened after former girlfriend Sevina Fatu punched him and pulled out some of his hair.

Fatu was arrested Monday night in Pensacola, Florida. Police say she rammed a Mercedes-Benz SUV into a car containing Richardson and another person.

Records show Fatu was released from jail Wednesday.

The former Alabama star is trying to get back to the NFL after spending four seasons at Cleveland and Indianapolis. He has been cut by the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens in recent years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia