Georgetown Fires John Thompson III After Another Losing Year

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Thompson III was fired as Georgetown’s basketball coach on Thursday after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship.

School president John DeGioia told Thompson on Thursday he would not be brought back next year at a basketball program strongly associated with his last name.

“Our tradition of excellence as a university will forever be inextricably linked with John and his family,” DeGioia said in a statement announcing the move. “We are committed to taking the necessary steps to strengthen our program and maintaining the highest levels of academic integrity and national competitiveness.”

Thompson, known as “JT3,” was Georgetown’s coach for 13 seasons, including a run to the Final Four in 2007 with future NBA players Jeff Green and Roy Hibbert on the roster. But he went a combined 29-36 the past two years — with some of those defeats punctuated by chants of “Fire Thompson!” from spectators.

What had once been unimaginable — a Thompson being sent away from Georgetown — became a topic of conversation among the team’s fans as the losses mounted. When the subject was broached with Thompson after a defeat against defending national champion Villanova, a team spokesman jumped in to say: “Leave it to game-related questions, please.”

The Hoyas’ 14-18 record this season included six losses in a row to finish and marked the team’s worst winning percentage since the 1950s. They went 15-18 a year ago, losing seven of their last eight games.

“We’re not going to keep rehashing last year,” Thompson said before the start of this season. “A lot of introspection where you just stop and, from top to bottom, look at everything: How you do things, how you approach things, how we should change things, how you should alter things. … We have to make some changes on how things were done, and we have. We’re in the process of doing it.”

Not quickly enough, apparently.

Thompson’s record was 278-151 at Georgetown, with eight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Since that lone Final Four appearance a decade ago, the Hoyas had several missteps at the Big Dance, going 3-6 and never winning more than one game in any single bracket. There were plenty of memorable exits against low-seeded opponents such as Florida Gulf Coast and Ohio.

His father, John Thompson Jr., led the Hoyas to 20 trips to the NCAAs, three Final Fours and a national title in 1984 with Patrick Ewing at center. Georgetown’s new on-campus practice facility, which was opened with a dedication ceremony in October, is named after the older Thompson.

