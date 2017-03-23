Guilty Of Embezzling $20 Million: CFO Of Credit Union Sentenced To 11 Years

March 23, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Credit Union Theft, Michael LaJoice

CLARKSTON (WWJ) – A Clarkston bank executive will spend 11 years behind bars after admitting to embezzling nearly $20 million.

Micheal LaJoice pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank fraud in exchange for a reduced sentence of 10 to 12-and-a-half years in prison. The one-time chief financial officer of the Clarkston-Brandon Community Credit Union admitted to stealing the money over eight years, buying a luxurious home, fancy cars and commercial properties, and traveling by private jet.

LaJoice had asked for a sentence of five years, but the judge called the amount staggering. LaJoice is also due in Oakland County Circuit Court next week to plead guilty to other charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia