‘He Had The Heart Of A Lion’ Says Friend Of Student Who Died Suddenly

March 23, 2017 11:36 PM By Stephanie Davis
Filed Under: Lincoln Park High School, Student Death, Xavier Carter

LINCOLN PARK (WWJ) – Hundreds of Lincoln Park High school students, staff and parents meeting on the athletic field Thursday to remember 15-year-old Xavier Carter who died suddenly of heart failure this week.

Carter loved playing basketball and many students wore t-shirts with his jersey number from is playing days in Taylor and Lincoln Park.

His grandmother, who was also his guardian since his mother’s death four years ago, was overwhelmed by the support.

“He was very loved,” said Patricia Wilson. “Yeah … ”

She said he loved basketball, football and excelled at all sports. “Just put a ball in his hand and off he went.”

Fellow basketball player, Perry Dubose a close friend, came to the memorial to connect with others who feel the loss their friend.

“He had a great love for basketball. That was always one of his best sports. We used to always just talk to each other – just talk junk to each other, it was friendly junk, but he always kept me going,” said Dubose. “One thing most people don’t know is that he was a fierce competitor, if I was to go into the army and I needed to choose one guy to stand by me, it would be him – because he had the heart of a lion and I love that man.”

He died hours after collapsing while at AAU basketball tryouts. A Go-Fund Me page has been posted to help raise money for Carter’s funeral expenses.

Visitation for Xavier is Friday, March 24 from 2- 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. In state Saturday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park.

