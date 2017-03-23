It’s National Puppy Day! Celebrate Accordingly

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) There’s something that even the most curmudgeonly, pet-hating misanthrope in the world can’t hate: a puppy.

Everyone loves puppies.

And we’re all in luck because today is National Puppy Day, so we’ll see their liquid puppy eyes, floppy ears and furry little wagging bodies everywhere on social media.

According to IBTimes.com, National Puppy Day “aims to not only show appreciation for man’s best friend, but also to raise awareness about puppy mills and the importance of rescuing and adopting orphaned puppies.

And here are more statistics:

It’s estimated that there are at least 10,000 puppy mills operating in the United States, according to the Puppy Mill Project. Puppy mills often house hundreds to thousands of dogs, prioritizing profit over the animals’ well-being. Many live in unsanitary conditions and receive little to no veterinary care. While those dogs are being bred for profit, more than 3 million dogs live in animal shelters throughout the U.S. each year, according to the ASPCA. More than 1 million of those are euthanized every year. Most states have no laws or minimal laws regulating puppy mills and commercial breeding.

Founded in 2006 by celebrity pet expert and author Colleen Page, National Puppy Day has gained global recognition in recent years. People are urged to do something special for young dogs and shelter dogs, and there are plenty of ways to contribute and celebrate. The National Puppy Day website recommends the following ways to give back:

Adopt a puppy from a local shelter or rescue organization

Donate to a local shelter

Organize a peaceful demonstration against a nearby puppy mill

Purchase something special for a puppy at home

Make home safer for a puppy by removing chemical cleaners and purchasing only non-toxic products

Write a local congressman asking them to support the ban of puppy mills in the state

Host a community event to raise money for your local animal shelter

The Michigan Humane Society has plenty of adoptable puppies, plus adult dogs, cats and kittens; and plenty of local foster networks, including The Devoted Barn, are busting at the seams with adoptable animals. Petfinder.com is a great resource for those looking to open their hearts and homes to a new companion.