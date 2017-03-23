CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

WATCH: Jordan Bell Throws Down Two Big Dunks In First Half Against Michigan

March 23, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Jordan Bell, Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Tournament, Oregon Ducks

Bryan Altman

Everything is amplified now that the Sweet 16 is here, including emotions, the importance of games and even the size of the crowds.

Oh, and the dunks too. Those get amplified as well.

Oregon big man Jordan Bell apparently got the memo and acted accordingly in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines, throwing down two dunks that’ll have the rim shivering with fear the next time he approaches.

The first, was probably about an 8/10 for an in-game dunk. Standard fare, good form and all that.

But his second slam, a one-handed behemoth, will be plastered on highlight reels for the next day at least.

The game on the whole between the No. 7 seed Wolverines and the No. 3 seed Ducks has been up to snuff as well. Oregon took a 35-33 lead into halftime, which should set up for an incredible second half.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia