Kanye West’s New Adidas ‘Yeezy Powerhouse’ Are Getting Roasted For Looking Like Old Men Shoes [PHOTO]

March 23, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Adidas, Kanye West

By: Evan Jankens
Evan Jankens

When Steph Curry released his new Under Armour shoes he was roasted for the way they looked. They looked as if they were the everyday shoes that our very own Mike Stone wears to work.

Kanye West’s newest Adidas are getting the same treatment online but this actually might be a little worse. Kim Kardashian sent out a Snapchat photo of the new kicks and was instantly roasted.

Instantly people started comparing the shoes to classic Reebok’s of the 80s.

The best part of these people hating on the new Yeezy’s is the fact that majority of these will try to purchase the shoes when they go on sale. Would you buy these?

 

